Samsung Note 20: Get Ready for productivity, gaming and photography

The users of Samsung Note 20 can make pictures and amazing videos with extra control that may take you closer to the happenings of the events.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2020) From productivity gaming and videos, the users can do different things by using samsung Note 20.

The more productive your work is, the more time you’ll have for play.

The Galaxy Note Works like a computer and a computer suite in your hand. Any space can now be your workspace with the Galaxy Note. With S Pen and Samsung Notes, in just a few taps create documents

- with auto straighten support,

- convert them to Text,

- Audio Bookmark,

- Importing and Documenting on PDF, and

- Exporting Notes to microsoft Word and PowerPoint

And, now your Samsung Notes are automatically saved and synced across Samsung Notes app in mobile, tablet and PC for more convenient continuity.

THIS IS THE POWER TO PLAY

The Galaxy Note20 series delivers the most powerful gaming experience Samsung has ever designed. The device’s Game Booster comes with improved AI features and an enhanced NPU, which monitors how the game runs on your device to automatically adjust phone settings for peak gaming performance. Galaxy Note20 also comes with a touch latency of 240Hz (Note20 Ultra only) and Immediate Bluetooth audio response Galaxy Note20 has the world’s slimmest Vapor Chamber cooling system that reduces latency and lag by cooling the device.