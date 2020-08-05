UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung Note 20 Has All-day Intelligent Battery

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 08:55 PM

Samsung Note 20 has all-day intelligent battery

Samsung has amazing visibility as it has mystic colors options like Bronze, White, Black for Note 20 Ultra and mystic Bronze, Gray and Green for Note 20.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2020) Galaxy Note Series has all-day intelligent battery power that will not run down your smartphone.

The users can charge their samsung Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra very fast. You just need few minutes time for charging of your mobile and its ready for your long use.

Galaxy Note 20 has battery of 4,300mAh while Note 20 Ultra has 4,500mAh.

Coupled with amazing visibility, Galaxy Note 20 comes with 120Hz display as it has mystic color options.

The Note Series comes with premium Mystic color range: Mystic Bronze, White and Black for Note 20 Ultra and Mystic Bronze, Gray and Green for Note 20.

Related Topics

Mobile Samsung Bronze National University

Recent Stories

Samsung introduces Galaxy Z Fold 2 with bigger scr ..

11 minutes ago

Under Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s directives, UAE d ..

15 minutes ago

Samsung Note 20: Get Ready for productivity, gamin ..

56 minutes ago

Omar Ghobash to lead next SBA online book club con ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Tab S7: A new normal

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: A New Note for difficult t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.