Samsung Note 20 has all-day intelligent battery

Samsung has amazing visibility as it has mystic colors options like Bronze, White, Black for Note 20 Ultra and mystic Bronze, Gray and Green for Note 20.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2020) Galaxy Note Series has all-day intelligent battery power that will not run down your smartphone.

The users can charge their samsung Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra very fast. You just need few minutes time for charging of your mobile and its ready for your long use.

Galaxy Note 20 has battery of 4,300mAh while Note 20 Ultra has 4,500mAh.

Coupled with amazing visibility, Galaxy Note 20 comes with 120Hz display as it has mystic color options.

