Samsung Pakistan Has Launched the New Galaxy A31; Higher Quality in an Affordable Price

Samsung Galaxy A31 is an affordable installment in the 2020 A Series. A powerful digital companion that satisfies things you enjoy, featuring an Infinity-U Display, Rear Quad Cameras and Long-Lasting Battery Life, BeMoreAwesome with Galaxy A31

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020) Galaxy A31 comes with the promise of trust and quality of Samsung at a very attractive price. With the Galaxy A series, Samsung aims to bring meaningful innovation to all its consumers.

With the Galaxy A31, Samsung is giving you even more ways to capture and share your experiences. It is an embodiment of premium features, offered with a very reasonable price tag. This device is specially designed for a generation that wants to express themselves to the world and look good doing it – anytime, anywhere. Galaxy A31 comes with a multi-purpose Quad camera that has all the tools you need to capture your moments, no matter how big or small. Equipped with an FHD, an immersive Infinity-U display, Dolby Atmos and a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, the device lets you work, stream, and game all day long in luxury.

#Awesome Immersive Visual Display

The Galaxy A31 comes with a large uninterrupted 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, with a wide 20:9 aspect ratio which covers your screen from edge to edge. The vibrant color expression alongside a captivating full-screen viewing, and a Dolby Atmos 3D surround-sound, provide an immersive experience for streaming and gaming.

#Awesome Multi-purpose Cameras

Featuring a multi-purpose 48 MP quad rear camera, Galaxy A31 allows you to be the storyteller you have always wanted. The main camera on Galaxy A31 lets you shoot hi-resolution images and videos with utmost clarity. The ultimate 8MP Ultra Wide camera, with its 123 degree field of view, lets you capture more. The 5MP Macro camera lets you take refined close-ups, while the 5MP Depth camera allows you to take Live Focus shots that make the subject always stands out.

With the 20 MP Front Camera, you can now amp up your selfie game. It lets you be the center of attention with the Live Focus feature.

#Awesome Battery That Lasts All Day

Galaxy A31 comes with 5000 mAh battery that gives you a video playback time of up to 22 hours to let you stream, share and game much more. It also comes with 15W fast charging for when you’re running low on power; a quick 30-minute charge can keep you going all day.

#Awesome Space; Gives You More Room to Play

An advanced Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM deliver smooth and efficient multi-tasking performance. Download more and delete less with 128GB internal storage. You can add even more with a 512GB microSD card- practically apt for unlimited downloads.

#Awesome AI-Based Game Boosters

Level up on the Galaxy A31 with the in-built Artificial Intelligence-based Game Booster that automatically optimizes your settings to give you the best possible mobile gaming experience. You can also cut distractions and up your game with a dedicated interface and easy-to-reach menu

#Awesome Enhanced Features

In addition, Galaxy A31 comes with high-tech biometric authentication. The On-Screen Fingerprint scanner recognizes your unique fingerprint, so you are the only one who can authenticate and unlock with a touch.

It is also secured with the multi-layered security platform Samsung Knox that detects tampering and keeps your data protected.

It is also equipped with the best user experience (which lets you enjoy Google Mobile services to the fullest.

#Awesome Price and Colors

Galaxy A31 is available across retail stores in Pakistan at a price of 41,999 PKR. The Galaxy A31 is offered in three dynamic color patterns topped with a glossy finishing: Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Red.