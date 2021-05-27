Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to provide complete air solution for their biggest apartment building in Islamabad

Samsung has been manufacturing air conditioners and challenging the status quo of the industry for over 40 years. Thanks to cutting-edge innovations in design and technology, we will continue to aspire to be a leader in the cooling and heating industry in the years to come.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th April, 2021) Samsung is synonymous with pushing back boundaries, and we are revolutionizing the world of air care. Our award-winning air conditioning systems are recognized worldwide for their stunning designs, advanced performance, and outstanding efficiency.

Using groundbreaking technology, we have developed an extensive range of innovative climate systems. So, we can provide the best solution to fit your needs, whether it is for your home or for business.

The DVM S Eco is a compact and efficient outdoor unit that is an ideal choice for a wide range of homes and small businesses. It is very easy and economical to install and use. With the launch of the WindFree™ air conditioners, Samsung has brought a brand-new approach to air conditioning – with consumers’ comfort as the top priority. They are the first type of air conditioner to cool rooms with still air, minimizing any discomfort caused by the feeling of cold air being blown directly onto your skin.

It also reduces ambient noise and energy consumption, while keeping the temperature stable so rooms stay comfortably cool.

Sukh Chayn Residence endeavors to deliver an elegant accommodation, state of the art facilities and everything well within your reach in the highly fashionable enclave of F-10, considered by many to be Islamabad’s most desirable address. Samsung Electronics Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. Is proud to partner with Sukh Chayn Residence and shall provide them and the consumers with the complete air care solution. Standing 12 floor tall with 304 apartments; the premise shall be equipped with Samsung VRF system (DVM Eco) with WindfreeTM Technology with the capacity of the project totaling to 3,444 tons. The project shall commence in April 2021 and shall be completed in one year time. The official project signing took place in Islamabad on 26th May 2021 with representatives from Samsung, their official distributor partners and Sukh Chayn Residences Management.