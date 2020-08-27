UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung Raises The Bar For Mobile Experience Innovation Committing To Three Generations Of Android OS Upgrades

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 05:09 PM

Samsung Raises the Bar for Mobile Experience Innovation Committing to Three Generations of Android OS Upgrades

Samsung will now support select Galaxy devices for 3 generations of Android OS upgrades

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020) Samsung Electronics reinforced its commitment to offering the best mobile experiences possible for Galaxy users by supporting for three generations of Android operating system (OS) upgrades on millions of Galaxy devices.

Eligible Galaxy devices include:
⦁ Galaxy S series: S20 Ultra, S20+, S20 in addition to S10+, S10, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices
⦁ Galaxy Note series: Note20 Ultra, Note20, Note10+, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices
⦁ Galaxy Foldable devices: Z Flip, Fold and upcoming Z series devices
⦁ Galaxy A series: A71, A51, and select upcoming A series devices
⦁ Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+, Tab S7, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices

“Samsung is committed to supporting our users to fully enjoy the latest mobile experiences while they are using Galaxy devices,” said Janghyun Yoon, Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands.

By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available.”
For example, the Galaxy S20 lineup, announced in February 2020 powered by Android 10, will get support for three OS upgrades starting with Android 11 to give users a refreshing phone experience. The Galaxy S20 line-up will also be the first Galaxy devices to receive the Android 11 upgrade later this year, with other devices to follow shortly thereafter.
Samsung is continuously working with partners around the world to make more Galaxy devices to have up-to-date mobile experiences. For other Galaxy devices, Samsung is committed to providing the latest Android OS upgrades until the hardware specifications allow to provide the optimized mobile experience for our users. Furthermore, Samsung provides Samsung Knox, defense-grade end-to-end security platform, Android regular security updates and proprietary app features updates to most of Galaxy devices as quickly as possible.

Related Topics

World Business Mobile February 2020 Samsung Best Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan is doing “politics of revenge”, say ..

3 minutes ago

Russia detains soldier for spying for Ukraine

9 minutes ago

CTP issues traffic diversion plan for 8th Muharram ..

10 minutes ago

Three drug peddlers arrested, 14 kg charras recove ..

10 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 4,711 to 975,576

10 minutes ago

KP NAB arrests man for cheating hundreds of people ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.