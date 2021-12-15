Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further Strengthening Commitment to Innovative Mobile Experiences

The new name marks a renewal of Samsung’s commitment to creating leading mobile experiences and helping customers enjoy a galaxy of possibilities through its open ecosystem.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd announced the renaming of its mobile business, signaling the start of a new chapter to accelerate innovation to offer more personalized experiences to its users.

The name change to the MX (Mobile Experience) from Mobile Communications took effect on December 10, 2021. It marked the beginning of the next chapter for Galaxy, embodying the company’s philosophy of open innovation and its dedication to making customers experiences a top priority.

The new title also emphasizes a user-centric focus at Samsung that goes beyond mobile, underscoring its commitment to proactively address the rapidly changing business environment and focus its products and services on meeting the diverse needs of its customers.

Samsung continues to be true to its commitment to providing leading mobile experiences for its customers by using the strength of its open platform to forge partnerships that tap the power of the entire Galaxy ecosystem - from smartphones, tablets, and PCs, to wearables, software, and services - to unlock limitless possibilities.

The change will also further accelerate Samsung’s mission to create meaningful experiences that improve the lives of its users. Samsung will continue to expand the Galaxy ecosystem to innovate the mobile experience, fueled by the scalability and connectivity of its products and services.