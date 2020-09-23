Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

The S20 Fan Edition can be purchased in different colors including Cloud Navy, Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint and Cloud White.

samsung S20 FE has remarkable battery as it has a 4500mAh reservoir, which ensures that you can use this incredible device all day without needing to run to your charger every few hours.

The company says that when you do need to charge it, the phone comes with a fast charger and supports super-fast charging, so you’re completely covered.

Whereas, the colors are concerned, the most obvious and perhaps the coolest thing about this device is the multitude of colours it comes in. The S20 Fan Edition can be purchased in different colors including Cloud Navy, Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint andCloud White. These colours, it says, ensure that your cellphone is truly you; who you are as a person, what you enjoy, and what people see you as – the Samsung S20 FE is a phone with your personality.The price of this new device is only Rs 1,20,000.