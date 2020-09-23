UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung S20 FE Introduces “Impressive Camera”

38 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 07:57 PM

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

The company has a triple camera setup including Ultra-Wide: 12MP, including Wide-Angle: 12MP and Telephoto: 8MP.11

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) samsung S20 FE has an impressive camera with multiple features.

According to the representatives, the company has a triple camera setup including Ultra-Wide: 12MP, including Wide-Angle: 12MP and Telephoto: 8MP.

Moreover, on top of this extraordinary camera setup, the Selfie camera is a 32MP beast as well. The front camera has been digitally optimized to ensure stellar low-light performance, No matter which camera you use for your photography needs, this is a no-fail setup; you are virtually guaranteed to get a perfect shot every time and the camera system even has Super Steady video recording.

Related Topics

Company Samsung Top

Recent Stories

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

13 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

23 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy launches “Galaxy S20 FE”

34 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,083 new COVID-19 cases, 970 recove ..

43 minutes ago

UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in energy sector

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.