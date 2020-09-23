Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

The company has a triple camera setup including Ultra-Wide: 12MP, including Wide-Angle: 12MP and Telephoto: 8MP.11

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) samsung S20 FE has an impressive camera with multiple features.

Moreover, on top of this extraordinary camera setup, the Selfie camera is a 32MP beast as well. The front camera has been digitally optimized to ensure stellar low-light performance, No matter which camera you use for your photography needs, this is a no-fail setup; you are virtually guaranteed to get a perfect shot every time and the camera system even has Super Steady video recording.