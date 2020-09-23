Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touching Display

The company has managed a 120Hz refresh rate on this absolute stunner of a screen.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) As ever samsung has introduced Samsung S20 FE with amazing phone as its screen is a 6.5” FHD Infinity-O display.

“If you have not used a screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate before, let me just say that this will change your life; whether you are a gamer, a photographer or videographer or jus some who surfs the internet all day,” said the company on its launching day.

It says that this display of Samsung S20 FE will make you feel excited every-time you pick up your phone.

Besides it, the phone’s processor works smoothly and its procession is exact the same one as the S20 and it’s got a ton of RAM too. It will ship with anExynos 990 chip, along with either 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal memory. The company says that it means no matter what you throw at it, the S20 FE can brush it off like nobody’s business.