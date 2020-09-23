UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung S20 FE Stuns Phone Users With Heart-touching Display

37 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 07:47 PM

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touching Display

The company has managed a 120Hz refresh rate on this absolute stunner of a screen.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) As ever samsung has introduced Samsung S20 FE with amazing phone as its screen is a 6.5” FHD Infinity-O display.

The company has managed a 120Hz refresh rate on this absolute stunner of a screen.

“If you have not used a screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate before, let me just say that this will change your life; whether you are a gamer, a photographer or videographer or jus some who surfs the internet all day,” said the company on its launching day.

It says that this display of Samsung S20 FE will make you feel excited every-time you pick up your phone.

Besides it, the phone’s processor works smoothly and its procession is exact the same one as the S20 and it’s got a ton of RAM too. It will ship with anExynos 990 chip, along with either 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal memory. The company says that it means no matter what you throw at it, the S20 FE can brush it off like nobody’s business.

Related Topics

Internet Business Company Same Samsung All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

3 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

12 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy launches “Galaxy S20 FE”

24 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,083 new COVID-19 cases, 970 recove ..

33 minutes ago

UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in energy sector

33 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Laid Foundation For Healt ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.