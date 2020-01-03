Samsung ships over 6.7 mln Galaxy 5G smartphones in 2019

Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones last year, solidifying its top dog status in the global 5G handset market

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones last year, solidifying its top dog status in the global 5G handset market.

With solid shipment performance, Samsung said it accounted for 53.9 percent of the global 5G smartphone market as of November 2019, citing data from market tracker Counterpoint Research.

Samsung launched five Galaxy 5G devices last year, including the Galaxy S10 5G and Note 10 5G, as well as Galaxy Fold 5G.

The South Korean tech giant said that it will unveil more 5G mobile devices this year.

"For Samsung, 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G, and we are excited to bring 5G to even more device categories and introduce people to mobile experiences they never thought possible," Roh Tae-moon, who heads research and development at Samsung's IT & Mobile Communications division, said.

Samsung said it first plans to introduce the Galaxy Tab S6 5G, a 5G-based tablet, in South Korea in the first quarter of 2020.