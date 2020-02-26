Samsung showcaseswhat’s in store for the region at the MENA Forum 2020

Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa (MENA)today shared its new lineup of advanced innovations at its latest MENA Forum in Malta, all of which have been designed with a human-centric approach to solve problems and enhance people’s lives

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th February, 2020) Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa (MENA)today shared its new lineup of advanced innovations at its latest MENA Forum in Malta, all of which have been designed with a human-centric approach to solve problems and enhance people’s lives. The MENA has emerged as key market and major hub for technology innovation having witnessed an extraordinary shift in all aspects of the tech ecosystem, and the brand’s ‘Age of Experience’ product range will build and create new opportunities as it progresses.

Announced by H.S. Kim, President and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division, Samsung Electronics at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year, the ‘Age of Experience’ came to life at the MENA Forum as participants were introduced to newmobile breakthroughs that are perfectly adapted for real-world 5G and AI, next generation 8K MicroLED, and personalized lifestyle digital appliances.

“Innovation is our core strength that enables us to deliver technologically advanced solutions,” said SungwanMyung, President of Samsung Electronics, Middle East and Africa.. “As consumers look for new ways to engage and connect with the world, Samsung is taking industry leadership into a new age by providing them with tangible connections to the technology they use each day and by crafting technologies that are tailored to improve their lifestyles.”

During the Forum, Samsung conducted its annual docent program for attendees to experience the new products. Similar to a guided museum tour, guests were presented with a first-hand look at what Samsung has in store for the year ahead. The product line-up included the gigantic 292’’ 8K MicroLED TV, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip, AirDresser, bespoke refrigerators lineup, Dual Cook Flex, POWERstick Jet™ vacuum cleaner, Samsung’s Cube Air Purifier and Wind-Free air conditioner.

Pioneering the Home Entertainment Market

Samsung introduced the home-ready, modular MicroLED, which combines next-generation screen technology with unprecedented customization capabilities. MicroLED displays offer best-in-class picture quality – delivering greater depth, better resolution, and higher clarity as well as a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. They also leverage upscaling abilities based on deep learning to deliver the highest-quality content, regardless of the source, and provide an unparalleled sense of immersion for the at-home viewing experience.

Samsung’s flagship Q950TS QLED 8K TV is the industry’s first 8K TV that combines a striking, ultra-thin form factor, premium 8K picture quality, and impressive surround-sound audio. The Q950TS also introduces the ‘Infinity Screen,’ which produces a screen-to-body ratio of 99 percent to create an unprecedented viewing experience.

Further supporting the picture quality and design enhancements of the QLED 8K lineup, the 8K ecosystem continues to expand to provide seamless playback for 8K content from providers like YouTube. The adoption of AV1 codec allows for better compression rates, and enables the support of HDR10+ technology, image dimensionality, brightness optimization, and contrast ratio.

Samsung is also growing its portfolio of Lifestyle TVs with an expanded rollout of The Sero, which can pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations – just like a smartphone or tablet. The Sero’s display orientation technology connects seamlessly with users’ mobile devices to naturally display content in traditional horizontal formats, as well as vertical formats designed for mobile consumption. Geared toward millennial and Gen Z consumers, The Sero provides a modern design that stands out in any space and a range of different display features when it is not in use.

The Shape of the Future

Samsung Electronics has unveiled new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences. Galaxy S20 is a brand new future-ready mobile device with fully integrated 5G capabilities and specialized 5G services that deliver intelligent experiences like multi-angle live broadcasting, optimized video chats and the ability to create AR content – all from one powerful device.

Galaxy S20 also features a camera with real 8K video recording and Space Zoom, which allows users to zoom in over 100x and capture the world in perfect clarity.

Samsung has further expanded the foldable experience through the launch of Galaxy Z Flip, its Hideaway Hinge enables free-stop folding and the folding Glass Display bends the laws of physics – all in one standout design. The Galaxy Z Flip’s unique usability is evident in its camera, where users can capture picture-perfect shots, without the need for a tripod. The device’s versatile experience extends to video calls and multitasking capabilities so users can stay connected with quick notifications.

Samsung has also launched the latest additions to the Galaxy A series family with an accessible price point. Built to make meaningful innovations and memorable mobile experiences for all users, the Galaxy A71 and A01 are packed with enhanced features: a longer lasting battery, smarter cameras and an Infinity-O display that gives an uninterrupted visual experience.

Additionally, Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem expands even further in 2020 with the new and improved Galaxy Buds+ , featuring a refined design which offers the best performance and all the advantages of wireless earphones.

The Galaxy Buds+ are smaller and lighter than the previous generation, which makes for longer and more comfortable wear. With enhanced battery efficiency, it offers longer usage time with a single charge. In addition, its sound quality has been improved with AKG tuned speakers, the premium audio brand of Harman. With their truly comfortable form factor, easy controls, clear and smart sound, and compact size Galaxy Buds are an everyday in-ear lifestyle companion.

Setting the Standard for the Modern Home

Samsung’s expanded offerings reflect the new ways we’re living our lives at home: No longer just a place to rest and relax, the home is now a gym, an office, and a place for entertainment. Based on these changing trends, Samsung has been driving innovative new designs and reimagining what appliances do for consumers with products that are flexible, multifunctional, and set a new standard for personal style. These new smart appliances reinvent daily tasks, empowering people to spend their time focusing on the things they love, with the people they love, in a space they love.

An innovative and beautifully designed refrigerator, the BESPOKE refrigerator establishes a completely new category of customized home appliances. Through the creative use of materials and colors, you can put your personal stamp of style on your kitchen. You can even customize the functions of the refrigerator with Flex Zone, a compartment that can be used as either a fridge or a freezer.

Moreover, Samsung’s new Dual Cook Steam oven boasts a modern design that provides outstanding flexibility with multi-cooking abilities. The oven is aligned vertically and incorporates textured surfaces with a new user interface that adds a new level of design intrigue. And with its Dual Cook Steam feature, it can simultaneously cook with convection in one compartment and with steam in the other.

Samsung is setting new standards for personal care at home with an easy, convenient, all-in-one solution – AirDresser uses steam technology to smooth out wrinkles, remove odors, and sanitize your clothes, so that they look and feel fresh—and are ready to wear—in just under 48 minutes. AirDresser can even send you alerts when your clothes are ready via the SmartThings app, and you can even remotely monitor, control, and download additional clothing care options through the app.

Samsung’s Wind-Free™ air conditioner, uses a first-of-its-kind two-step cooling system that dramatically reduces energy consumption and, thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, can be controlled remotely. Packed with intuitive and convenient features and smart technologies, the new purifiers demonstrate Samsung’s industry-leading technology with modern design to create meaningful solutions for real problems consumers face at home.