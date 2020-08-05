Samsung Tab S7: A new normal

(@fidahassanain)

Tab S7 and Tab S7 plus look like real pens which helps you enjoy smooth writing and feel natural.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2020) The engineers have put more power into to facilitate the users for better use of pen

It feels like the real pen which makes writing smooth and natural. It is going to raise your productivity and when you are not typing away.

There are two models; one is Tab S7 and the second is Tab S7plus.

It is close to natural thing and now it has become common experience and samsung Note 20 has ste a new normal.

Despite metal design it is very low weight and it is incredible thin and adorable. You might be thinking

It is multiple task and can help you work on different things at the same time. You can watch video on Youtube and chat with friends all at the same time. You can also do voice recording while typing on the pad with the “S Pen”.

The galaxy echo system is very effective and with the better use you cannot even miss a single call.