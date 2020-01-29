UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung To Release 5G Galaxy Tab Tablet In S. Korea

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 02:21 PM

Samsung to release 5G Galaxy Tab tablet in S. Korea

Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it will release a 5G tablet in South Korea this week

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it will release a 5G tablet in South Korea this week.

The Galaxy Tab S6 5G, the world's first 5G tablet, will go on sale for 999,900 won (US$850) in the domestic market on Thursday, according to Samsung.

The company has yet to unveil a launch schedule for the product outside home turf.

The tablet, which weights 420 grams, comes with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, AKG-tuned quad speakers and supports the smart S pen.

The model sold in South Korea will have 128 gigabytes of storage and will come in gray.

Samsung has been working to expand its 5G portfolio to lead the global market. The company currently sells Galaxy 5G devices that include the Galaxy S10 5G, Note 10 5G and A90 5G smartphones.

In 2019, Samsung was the No. 2 player in the global 5G smartphone market with a 35.8 percent share, with shipments of 6.7 million 5G smartphones worldwide, according to data from market researcher Strategy Analytics.

Related Topics

World Company Sale Lead South Korea Peruvian Nuevo Sol 5G 2019 Samsung Market From Share Million

Recent Stories

Modi, Raw is planning “terrorists’ attack” o ..

29 seconds ago

Women artisan urges to establish regulatory body

2 minutes ago

FO confirms two mortar shells from Afghanistan

38 minutes ago

Fake Bomb Threats Now Distributed in Russia Throug ..

2 minutes ago

'I was struggling' - Wawrinka runs out of steam in ..

2 minutes ago

European stock markets steady at open

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.