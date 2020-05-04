Samsung to start preorders for Galaxy Z Flip gold edition

Samsung Electronics Co. said Sunday it will start accepting preorders for a gold-colored edition of its latest foldable smartphone that hit shelves in February

The South Korean tech giant said it will receive preorders for the new vertically-folding smartphone starting Monday, ahead of the official release on Wednesday.

The device was earlier launched in black and purple.

The Galaxy Z Flip uses the industry's first ultrathin glass cover on top of the OLED screen, making it more durable and scratch resistant than plastic displays.

It comes with a 6.7-inch foldable main display and a 1.1-inch cover display on the front of the handset that allows users to check the time and notifications.