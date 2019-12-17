Samsung to supply 4G, 5G telecom solutions to Canada

Samsung Electronics Co. said Sunday it has won a deal to supply fourth-generation (4G) and fifth-generation (5G) network equipment to Videotron, a Canadian telecom firm.

"Starting in early 2020, Samsung will deliver 4G LTE-A solutions across Quebec and Ottawa," the company said in a statement.

"Samsung will increase efficiency in accelerating the expansion of 5G service coverage to match the pace with Canada's 5G commercial launch, which is expected to take place in late 2020," it added.

It marks the first time for Samsung Electronics to supply telecom equipment to Canada.

Samsung Electronics accounted for 11 percent of the global market for telecom equipment in the third quarter, rising sharply from 5 percent posted at end-2018, according to the data compiled by industry tracker IHS Markit.

The company is anticipated to post sales of 6.2 trillion won (US$5.29 billion) from the segment this year, marking a whopping 50 percent growth from 4.2 trillion won recorded in 2018, market watchers said.