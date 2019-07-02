Samsung to unveil Galaxy Note 10 in New York next month

Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will unveil its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, in a showcase event in New York on Aug. 7

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will unveil its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, in a showcase event in New York on Aug. 7.

Samsung sent an invitation to global media and partners that showed an image of the Galaxy Note 10's S pen and a close-up of a camera hole, hinting at an all-screen design for the new device.

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come in two sizes -- 6.4 inches for the standard model and 6.8 inches for the premium one -- which will be priced at around 1.2 million won (US$1,020) to 1.4 million won, according to the industry sources. Samsung declined to comment.