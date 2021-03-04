Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Discover More of What You’re Passionate About

From MICRO LED and Samsung Neo QLED to monitors and lifestyle screens, Samsung redefines the role of the TV in the home with capabilities relevant to consumers new needs and personal interests

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04rd March, 2021) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. showcased its 2021 lineup of MICRO LED, Samsung Neo QLED, lifestyle TVs, monitors, and soundbars at its virtual Unbox & Discover event. As people spend more time at home, Samsung’s latest innovations let consumers get the most from their screens—allowing them to work efficiently, communicate effectively, and explore their personal passions.

“At Samsung, we are proud to constantly innovate to improve consumers’ everyday lives. Over the past year, technologies that were once ‘nice to have’ became a need, as our homes became offices, schools, gyms, and more,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment Division, Samsung Electronics America. “The role of the TV in our lives has grown—and in 2021, Samsung continues to redefine the role of TV around the needs and passions of consumers.”

Beyond Samsung’s innovative approach to new features, our leadership in picture performance has made Samsung the number one global TV manufacturer for 15 consecutive years. In 2021, Samsung continues to break new ground to offer consumers extraordinary viewing experiences.

MICRO LED Comes Home

With superb brightness, deep blacks, and breathtaking image quality, MICRO LED technology offers a groundbreaking viewing experience that lasts. Its inorganic LEDs help prevent burn-in and ensure the screen stays vibrant over its lifetime. In 2018, Samsung introduced MICRO LED in the form of “The Wall”—a configurable system of modules that can reach an astounding 292 inches for an experience like no other. In 2021, Samsung brings all the power of MICRO LED technology in the form factor of a traditional TV experience. Now, consumers can take home the cinematic experience in a beautiful edge-to-edge screen design, with no need for professional assembly and installation. MICRO LED is available in 110’’ and 99’’ sizes globally beginning at the end of March; an 88’’ size is launching this fall; and a 76’’ is on the future roadmap.

Samsung Neo QLED Fits Any Home and Every Passion

As people turn to TVs as an outlet for their passions, Samsung developed Samsung Neo QLED to enhance the viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. The Samsung Neo QLED viewing experience is defined by our Neo Quantum Processor, and new Quantum Mini LEDs. At just 1/40th the size of conventional LEDs, Quantum Mini LEDs allow for ultra-fine light control. With deep blacks, bright lights, and upscaling technology smarter than any Samsung TV has ever offered, Samsung Neo QLED delivers an ultra-realistic picture—whether you are watching a football game or playing one on your gaming console, 4k clarity, a silky-smooth 120 frames per second, and a low 5.8ms response time.

To further deliver optimized gaming performance to the 2021 Samsung Neo QLED and QLED line, Samsung has also partnered with AMD to develop the first TV with Freesync Premium Pro support for both PC and console games to deliver a truly exceptional HDR gaming experience.

Additionally, Samsung’s new Game Bar helps players quickly monitor critical aspects of play. You can use it to access Samsung’s Super Ultrawide Gameview, which brings ultra-wide aspect ratios—traditionally only available on gaming monitors—to the TV.

In 2021, Samsung Neo QLED’s 8K models (QN800A and QN900A) will be available in 65’’, 75’’, and 85’’ sizes, while the 4K models (QN90A and QN85A) will reflect an even wider selection, starting at 50’’.

Screens Suited for Every Need – From Productivity to Play

To fulfill the demand of additional screens for in home use, the Smart Monitor is Samsung’s first “do-it-all” monitor—uniting the best of monitor and TV. Smart Monitor is compatible with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wireless DeX, and Apple AirPlay 2, letting consumers work from anywhere.

This year, Samsung is leveling up the experience with a Quantum MiniLED display and premium gaming features. The 1000R screen curvature, combined with Quantum MiniLED display technology, gives gamers an experience unlike any other. The new G9 joins Samsung’s full lineup of curved and flat Odyssey gaming monitors.

To enable a new way of learning and working while staying safe, we are introducing the Samsung Interactive Display FLIP 75-inch, a digital whiteboard you can write, draw, and edit on. The Flip offers connective features for hybrid working and learning to help consumers succeed—whether in the classroom, the office, or at home. With optimized 4K picture quality and easy-to-read visuals, a team of up to 20 can work simultaneously to sync personal devices for real-time content sharing. The Flip allows users to see a coworker’s or teacher’s presentation as if they were there in person—offering the ability to work together while staying safe. Designed to foster greater collaboration, increase productivity, and enable a seamless exchange of ideas, the 75-inch display joins the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 85-inch display.

Sound That Matches the Visual

While Samsung TVs offer incredible sound from the tiniest of speakers, nothing rounds out the home theater experience like the addition of a Samsung soundbar. For a full, deep and rich immersive experience, the Q950A boasts the industry’s first 11.1.4 channel sound bringing you right into the center of the action. Its new Bass Boost feature allows users to add “more boom” with a simple click. For those who play music from their mobile devices, Tap Sound makes it as simple as tapping a device to the soundbar. And the Q950A works with multiple voice assistants making it easy to take full control of the listening experience.