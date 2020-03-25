Samsung unveils new mid-range smartphone with quad rear camera setup

Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday unveiled a new mid-range smartphone with a quad rear camera setup, as it aims to expand mobile sales amid the novel coronavirus outbreak

The world's largest smartphone maker said the Galaxy A31 sports a 48-megapixel (MP) main camera, along with an 8-MP ultra-wide lens, a 5-MP macro lens and a 5-MP depth sensor on the back. When it comes to the front, the A31 features a 20MP shooter.

The latest mobile handset has a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED screen and packs a 5,000 mAh battery, it added.

Samsung said the A31 comes in four colors: black, blue, red and white. However, it didn't unveil the price or release date of the product.

Samsung and other smartphone makers have been struggling to increase their sales due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to data from market tracker Strategy Analytics, global smartphone shipments in February tumbled 38 percent on-year to 61.8 million units.

Samsung was the No. 1 vendor last month, but its February smartphone shipments only reached 18.2 million units, down from 20.1 million units in January.