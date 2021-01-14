UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung Unveils S21 Smartphone Lineup, Cuts Price From Last Year

Sumaira FH 51 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:50 PM

Samsung unveils S21 smartphone lineup, cuts price from last year

The global smartphone leader also unveiled the 6.7 inch S21 Plus and premium S21 Ultra handsets, with a 6.8 inch display..

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ):Samsung on Thursday unveiled a new Galaxy S21 smartphone lineup, with prices lowered by some $200 from the prior generation of the South Korean giant's flagship handsets.

Unveiled in a streamed presentation, the S21 device with a 6.2 inch display is available for order at an entry price of $800 for US customers.

The global smartphone leader also unveiled the 6.7 inch S21 Plus and premium S21 Ultra handsets, with a 6.8 inch display..

"We are living in a mobile-first world, and with so many of us working remotely and spending more time at home, we wanted to deliver a smartphone experience that meets the rigorous multimedia demands of our continuously changing routines," said TM Roh, head of mobile communications for Samsung Electronics.

The move follows Apple's decision to largely hold the line on prices for its iPhone while offering a range of handsets at various price points.

Samsung's new lineup will range up to a $1,200 starting price for its Ultra S21, the most feature-rich device in the group.

The company touted its improved processors and camera technology and new design.

"Samsung somehow found a way to make the slab-with-camera-cutout design more visually interesting than in the past," said Avi Greengart, an analyst with the research firm Techsponential.

The new handsets also offer edge-to-edge display to allow for a lighter device and automatic adjustments for blue light to reduce eye strain.

Greengart said the new smartphones "look better in real life than in photos" and that "distinctive design should not be underestimated as an indicator to consumers that the phone is different and new." Samsung has been at or near the top of the smartphone market in recent years and sold an estimated 80 million handsets in the third quarter, ahead of Chinese firms Huawei and Xiaomi and US-based Apple.

The smartphone market has been roiled by the global coronavirus pandemic, with the economy in turmoil but with consumers more reliant on their devices.

Samsung's release, on the final day of the digital-only Consumer Electronics Show, comes earlier than usual, according to Greengart and "undercuts Samsung's main competitor, Apple's iPhone 12, on price as well.""For those who are not price sensitive, Samsung is not forgetting early adopters who are willing to pay above $1,000 for the biggest and best," the analyst added.

"Anyone coming from a phone from two or three years ago will find the camera, display, and battery improvements significant enough to be worth the upgrade."

Related Topics

World Technology Mobile China Company Price North Korea Samsung Apple Market From Best Top Million Huawei Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: The Ultimate Smartphone ..

8 minutes ago

Bulgarian Parliamentary Elections Scheduled for Ap ..

1 minute ago

EU remains important market for Pakistan's textile ..

1 minute ago

Five civilians killed in Algeria bomb blast: minis ..

1 minute ago

French court sentences Deliveroo courier who refus ..

1 minute ago

Giant blaze leaves thousands homeless in Banglades ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.