Samsung Unveils Upgraded Smartwatches In S. Korea

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 12:58 PM

Samsung unveils upgraded smartwatches in S. Korea

Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday unveiled two new smartwatch models in South Korea in a move to expand its presence in the wearable device market

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ):Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday unveiled two new smartwatch models in South Korea in a move to expand its presence in the wearable device market.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 Golf Edition and the Galaxy Watch Active2 LTE Aluminum models will be launched in South Korea on Friday, according to Samsung.

The South Korean tech giant said that the golf edition will be available in the United States and Britain, while the LTE Aluminum version will be also sold in Europe and some Asian countries. However, the company didn't confirm their release dates in foreign markets.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 Golf Edition is tailor-made for golfers, with its "smart caddie" application providing information on more than 40,000 golf courses and measuring golf shot distances.

Samsung said the golf-themed smartwatch comes in two variants in South Korea -- 44 mm aqua black and 40 mm pink gold. They will be sold for 393,000 won (US$323) and 359,700 won here, respectively.

Samsung said the Galaxy Watch Active2 LTE Aluminum is designed for young customers. The smartwatch comes in two sizes, 44 mm and 40 mm, and three colors -- aqua black, cloud silver and pink gold. They will have same price tags as the golf edition, it added.

As of the third quarter of 2019, Samsung was the second-largest smartwatch vendor with a 13.4 percent market share, according to data from market researcher Strategy Analytics. Apple Inc. was the dominant player in the global smartwatch market with a 47.9 percent share.

