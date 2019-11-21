UrduPoint.com
Samsung Unveils Voice-controlled AI Speaker

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 03:49 PM

Samsung unveils voice-controlled AI speaker

Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday introduced a new voice-controlled artificial intelligence (AI) speaker compatible with a comprehensive range of home appliances regardless of their brand or ability to connect to the internet

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ):Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday introduced a new voice-controlled artificial intelligence (AI) speaker compatible with a comprehensive range of home appliances regardless of their brand or ability to connect to the internet.

The Korean tech giant showcased the Galaxy Home Mini during Samsung Bixby Developer Day at Sejong University in Seoul. Bixby is the name of Samsung's voice-powered digital assistant.

"Galaxy Home Mini is equipped with four infrared remote transmitters and receivers to cover all ranges," Yi Ji-soo, vice president of the AI team at Samsung's IT & Mobile Communications, said during the conference attended by about 1,000 software developers.

"Users can register nearly all remote signals of home appliances in Galaxy Home Mini to control (the devices) regardless of brand or internet connection.

" The existing AI speakers are mostly capable of controlling the latest WiFi-equipped gadgets, but Samsung's new smart speaker can connect to any product that comes with infrared remote controls, the firm said.

"(The product) has received good evaluations in recent beta tests, and we are preparing to bring a differentiated product to the market," Lee said, without elaborating on its launch schedule.

Samsung showcased its first AI speaker, the Galaxy Home, along with its phablet Galaxy Note 9 in August 2018, but its commercial launch has been delayed for over a year.

