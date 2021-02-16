UrduPoint.com
Samsung Welcomes Customers To Bahawalpur’s First Official Brand Shop

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 10:37 AM

Samsung Welcomes Customers to Bahawalpur’s First Official Brand Shop

Samsung believes in making Innovation accessible to all and is committed to provide its products to customers all across Pakistan

Bahawalpur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021) Samsung believes in making Innovation accessible to all and is committed to provide its products to customers all across Pakistan. As a reaffirmation of this resolve, Samsung inaugurated its Premium Outlet on Thursday, the 11th of February, 2021 in Bahawalpur, The inauguration was done by MD Samsung Pakistan & Afghanistan Mr. Roy Chang along with Head of Mobile Division Mr. Umer Ghumman and Mian Irfan Aziz, GM Telecom sales, Airlink communication Ltd. The ceremony was attended by Samsung team as well as notable local media representatives.

Samsung’s Premium Outlet will offer customers the chance to purchase their choice of world-leading Samsung Galaxy products.

Customers will also be able to experience the newly launched generation of Galaxy mobile devices at the outlet.

This will enable customers in Bahawalpur to shop the entire range of Samsung Galaxy products with complete peace of mind and will be able to benefit from the expertise of Samsung’s expert customer representatives.
Located on Haqi Center opposite DC office chowk, University club road the newly inaugurated brand shop will offer official Samsung products, enabling patrons to avail benefits such as warranties and genuine accessories for their products all under one roof.

