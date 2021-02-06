UrduPoint.com
Samsung Welcomes Customers To Karachi’s Official Brand Shop

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:38 PM

Samsung Welcomes Customers to Karachi’s Official Brand Shop

Karachi is all set to welcome eager customers to yet another Samsung Brand Shop

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021) Karachi is all set to welcome eager customers to yet another Samsung Brand Shop. Having opened its doors on Thursday, the 4th of February, 2021 in the most populous city of Pakistan, Samsung’s exclusive brand store will offer customers the chance to purchase their choice of class-leading Samsung products from a wide array of categories including televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners.

Taking centre stage at the Samsung Brand Shop is the next generation lineup of Samsung’s QLED and UHD televisions. With innovative connectivity features that integrate consumers’ lifestyles to deliver an uber-immersive viewing journey, the new Samsung television lineup promises the ultimate home entertainment experience.

The official brand shop will allow customers in Karachi to shop Samsung products with complete peace of mind and will be able to benefit from the expertise of Samsung’s expert customer representatives to make the best choice for their needs.

Located on Alamgir Road, Bahadurabad, Karachi the newly inaugurated brand shop will offer official Samsung products through the official distribution partner for the company, Omer Electronics, enabling patrons to avail benefits such as warranties and genuine accessories for their products all under one roof.

More Stories From Technology

