Samsung Welcomes Customers To The Samsung Premium Outlet In Packages Mall, Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:49 PM

Samsung Welcomes Customers to the Samsung Premium Outlet in Packages Mall, Lahore

Samsung’s New Outlet Brings Customers a “Truly Samsung” Shopping Experience

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020) Samsung is all set to welcome eager customers to its Premium Outlet in Lahore’s Packages Mall. Having opened its doors on Friday, the 11th of December 2020 in the heart of Lahore, Samsung’s Premium Outlet will offer customers the chance to purchase their choice of class-leading & innovative Samsung products from a wide array of categories of mobile devices and accessories.

Customers will also be able to explore the newly launched generation of Galaxy mobile devices at the outlet. Customers can visit the Samsung Premium Outlet for a hands-on experience of all latest Galaxy phones, tablets & watches.

The Samsung Premium Outlet will allow customers in Lahore to shop Samsung products with complete peace of mind and will enable them to benefit from the expertise of Samsung’s experienced customer representatives to make the best choice for their needs.

Located at Packages Mall, the newly inaugurated Samsung Premium Outlet will offer official Samsung products directly to the consumers, enabling patrons to avail benefits such as warranties and genuine accessories for their products all under one roof.

Samsung Pakistan currently has a footprint of 6 premium outlets in 5 cities across Pakistan. Below is the list of current outlets:

City

Location

Lahore

Emporium Mall

Lahore

Packages Mall

Karachi

Lucky One

Faisalabad

Lyallpur Galleria

Multan

Sharif Complex

Bahawalpur

Haqi Center

