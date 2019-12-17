UrduPoint.com
Samsung's 15-bln-USD Chip Project In China To Begin Mass Production Next Year

Daniyal Sohail 55 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:52 PM

Samsung's 15-bln-USD chip project in China to begin mass production next year

The second phase of Samsung's chip plant in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, with a total investment of 15 billion U.S. dollars, will start mass production in 2020, according to Samsung China Semiconductor Co. Ltd. said Tuesday

XI'AN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ):The second phase of Samsung's chip plant in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, with a total investment of 15 billion U.S. dollars, will start mass production in 2020, according to Samsung China Semiconductor Co. Ltd. said Tuesday.

The first part of the second phase in Xi'an, with an investment of 7 billion dollars, is expected to be completed and put into operation next March. The second part is scheduled to be finished in the second half of 2021, according to the company.

Samsung signed an agreement with the Shaanxi provincial government in 2017 to start the second phase of the chip plant to expand chip production capacity.

The first phase of the plant went into operation in May 2014. Xi'an has introduced a spate of measures to boost the development of the electronics and information industry.

