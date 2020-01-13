Samsung’s Family Hub Brings Food AI and Automation into the Kitchen at CES 2020

The next-generation Family Hubfeaturesnew AI capabilities to streamline meal planning, from the grocery store to your home

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2020) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.unveiledthe latest edition of its Family Hub refrigerator, with intelligent newfeaturesthat automate meal planning and other daily tasks anddeliver a more personalized experience. Family Hub for 2020 will enable familiesto more easily share life’s important moments with oneanother and control more of the connected devices within their smart home.

“In the five years since welaunchedFamily Hub, we have introduced innovations that reflect the new ways that busy, modern families are managing their daily lives,” said John Herrington, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Home Appliances, Samsung Electronics America. “The latest Family Hub is the most innovative yet, with more personalized,intelligent features that enable busy families to stay better connected to one another."

The latest version of Family Hub is simple, sophisticated, and modern, making it the perfect addition to today’s connected kitchen. In response to years of consumer insights with Family Hub,the next generation delivers innovative features that people want the most: AI-enhanced cameras inside the refrigerator and improved, thoughtful mealplanning and recipe suggestions tailored to personal preferences. The new Family Hub also enables families to share more types of media and entertainmenttogether, and brings a new level of control to the connected home.

IntelligentMealPlanning

Family Hub is more streamlined and more personalized than ever, meaning you’ll spend less time preparing your meals and more time enjoying them. It customizes theentire food experience for you—recommending SmartRecipes based on the dietary preferences you set, helping you come up witha weeklong Meal Plan based on your refrigerator inventory, and preparing your Shopping List with all the right ingredients.

Family Hub’s ViewInsidecameras have been upgraded with brand-new AIimage recognition technology, which automatically scans the products inside your fridge, identifies them, and sends you updates on items your family has added or depleted.

Family Hub’s Meal Planner is also smarter, with the Quick Plan feature now offering a week’s worth of recommended recipes with just one click.

Another new feature for meal planning is brought to Family Hub through innovative technology from Whisk, a food AI startup recently acquired by Samsung NEXT.Whisk can help you plan an entire meal—or even a week’s worth of meals—by adjusting recipes based on the number of guests you expect and building a smart shopping list that consolidates ingredients from several recipes.

Bring Your Family Closer

Since the launch of theFamily Board last year, families have been using this virtual bulletin board toenhancelife’s special moments, sharing favorite songs and images for the whole family to interact with. Now, for the first time, the Family Board supportsvideo clips, so you cantransfer videos from yoursmartphone to the refrigerator and relive important memories together.

To make sharing easier, Family Hub has also updated theSmartView feature,which mirrors content from connected Samsung TVs and Samsung mobile devices. With portrait mode,you can enjoy vertical smartphone videos,as well as your favorite social media contenton the full screen of Family Hub. With almost half a dozen options available, your family members can continue to enjoy musicfromtheir favorite music streaming apps.

Connect and Control Your Smart Home

The new Family Hub takes managing yoursmart home to the next level.You can monitor and control over 1,000 SmartThings-compatible productsthroughoutyour home: turn your lights on or off, see who’s at the front door, set the temperature, and lock the front door.And with the addition of the newSmartThings Video widget, youcan now view multiple securitycameras at-a-glance, to keep an eye on your entire home from the kitchen.

The new Family Hub software enhancements will be available this spring