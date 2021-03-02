UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung’s “Galaxy Week” Offers Amazing Bundles On Their Online Shop

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Samsung’s “Galaxy Week” offers amazing bundles on their online shop

Samsung launched its official Online Shop in December of 2020, providing its valuable customers an easy medium to purchase Samsung products amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd March, 2021) Samsung launched its official Online Shop in December of 2020, providing its valuable customers an easy medium to purchase Samsung products amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The sophisticated online shop is designed to give the customers a streamlined and premium shopping experience that is very easy to use and navigate.
Samsung Pakistan has now introduced its “Galaxy Week” that will last until the 9th of March 2021. This “Galaxy Week” will feature amazing free bundles offered on the purchase of a range of devices from the Samsung online shop. On the purchase of Galaxy S21+ the customers will receive Galaxy Buds+ and an adapter. With the purchase of Galaxy Note20 Ultra customers will receive a wireless charger. When the customers order Galaxy Note10 Lite, Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 they will receive a Galaxy Fit-e and with the Galaxy A31 customers will receive a battery pack.

To top it all off the entire Galaxy Week features Samsung Online Shop’s always on offers such as 70% off on screen replacement, free nationwide shipping across Pakistan and an option to pay via card or cash on delivery for all the devices purchased through the Online Shop.
Samsung “Galaxy Week” offers the customers great value for money while enabling the customers to purchase official Samsung products from the online shop at their own convenience.
Samsung Galaxy Week bundle offers are available for a limited time only exclusively on the online shop.

Related Topics

Pakistan Money March December 2020 Samsung All From Top

Recent Stories

CPEC set to become High-Quality Demonstration Proj ..

14 minutes ago

PTI lawmakers attack disgruntled members of their ..

38 minutes ago

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

60 minutes ago

66,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality confiscates huge quantities of ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.