Samsung’s “Galaxy Week” offers amazing bundles on their online shop

Samsung launched its official Online Shop in December of 2020, providing its valuable customers an easy medium to purchase Samsung products amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd March, 2021) Samsung launched its official Online Shop in December of 2020, providing its valuable customers an easy medium to purchase Samsung products amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The sophisticated online shop is designed to give the customers a streamlined and premium shopping experience that is very easy to use and navigate.

Samsung Pakistan has now introduced its “Galaxy Week” that will last until the 9th of March 2021. This “Galaxy Week” will feature amazing free bundles offered on the purchase of a range of devices from the Samsung online shop. On the purchase of Galaxy S21+ the customers will receive Galaxy Buds+ and an adapter. With the purchase of Galaxy Note20 Ultra customers will receive a wireless charger. When the customers order Galaxy Note10 Lite, Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 they will receive a Galaxy Fit-e and with the Galaxy A31 customers will receive a battery pack.

To top it all off the entire Galaxy Week features Samsung Online Shop’s always on offers such as 70% off on screen replacement, free nationwide shipping across Pakistan and an option to pay via card or cash on delivery for all the devices purchased through the Online Shop.

Samsung “Galaxy Week” offers the customers great value for money while enabling the customers to purchase official Samsung products from the online shop at their own convenience.

Samsung Galaxy Week bundle offers are available for a limited time only exclusively on the online shop.