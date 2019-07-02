Sarin Detected at Facebook Facility in California, 2 People Possibly Exposed - Reports

- Home
Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 01:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Two people might have been exposed to the nerve agent sarin at a Facebook mail facility in the US state of California, media reported on Monday.
A machine in city of Menlo Park alerted employees that a package might contain sarin prompting staff to evacuate the building, NBC news reported, citing Menlo Park Fire District officials.