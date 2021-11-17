Satellite attack: the mounting arms race in space

Last year a US general made an ominous revelation: two Russian satellites in orbit were stalking a US spy satellite high above the earth

It wasn't clear if the Cosmos satellites could attack USA-245, an American surveillance spacecraft.

"It has the potential to create a dangerous situation in space," said General Jay Raymond, head of the Pentagon's Space Command.

The incident passed, but it marked a new stage in the mounting arms race in space, where potentially bomb-armed satellites, laser-shooting spacecraft and other technologies have moved from science fiction to reality.

The stakes were made clear Monday when Russia launched a missile from Earth and blasted to pieces one of its satellites in a show of force.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the act "reckless.""It demonstrates that Russia is now developing new weapons systems that can shoot down satellites," he said at a meeting Tuesday with EU defense ministers.