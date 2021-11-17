UrduPoint.com

Satellite Attack: The Mounting Arms Race In Space

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:47 PM

Satellite attack: the mounting arms race in space

Last year a US general made an ominous revelation: two Russian satellites in orbit were stalking a US spy satellite high above the earth

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Last year a US general made an ominous revelation: two Russian satellites in orbit were stalking a US spy satellite high above the earth.

It wasn't clear if the Cosmos satellites could attack USA-245, an American surveillance spacecraft.

"It has the potential to create a dangerous situation in space," said General Jay Raymond, head of the Pentagon's Space Command.

The incident passed, but it marked a new stage in the mounting arms race in space, where potentially bomb-armed satellites, laser-shooting spacecraft and other technologies have moved from science fiction to reality.

The stakes were made clear Monday when Russia launched a missile from Earth and blasted to pieces one of its satellites in a show of force.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the act "reckless.""It demonstrates that Russia is now developing new weapons systems that can shoot down satellites," he said at a meeting Tuesday with EU defense ministers.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Pentagon From Race Satellites

Recent Stories

Mudslide in Western Canada Kills 1, Rescue Operati ..

Mudslide in Western Canada Kills 1, Rescue Operations Continue - Police

3 minutes ago
 World Trade Report calls for multilateral trade co ..

World Trade Report calls for multilateral trade cooperation amid pandemic shocks ..

3 minutes ago
 Ten bodies found in migrant boat off Libya: charit ..

Ten bodies found in migrant boat off Libya: charity

4 minutes ago
 Barrier Construction on Polish-Belarusian Border t ..

Barrier Construction on Polish-Belarusian Border to Start on Dec 15 - Senior Off ..

4 minutes ago
 Opposition to be defeated in Joint Session: Farruk ..

Opposition to be defeated in Joint Session: Farrukh

8 minutes ago
 Japan to expand COVID-19 inoculation to kids under ..

Japan to expand COVID-19 inoculation to kids under 12 from February

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.