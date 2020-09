Satellites Launched From Plesetsk Cosmodrome Enter Orbit - Russian Defense Ministry

Three Gonets satellites and 19 smaller satellites that were launched from Russia's Plesetsk cosmodrome have successfully entered orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Three Gonets satellites and 19 smaller satellites that were launched from Russia's Plesetsk cosmodrome have successfully entered orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"Fregat space tug launched the Gonets-M satellite system and 19 accompanying satellites into orbit," the ministry said.