UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Will Send First Saudi Woman To Space In 2023

Daniyal Sohail Published September 22, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Saudi Arabia will send first Saudi woman to space in 2023

Saudi Arabia will send the first Saudi woman to space in 2023 as part of the Saudi Space Commission's new space program, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia will send the first Saudi woman to space in 2023 as part of the Saudi Space Commission's new space program, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The new space program will send a Saudi crew to space, marking a historical event for the country.

The authority announced the launch of its astronaut program Thursday, which aims to produce qualified and experienced Saudi citizens that will take part in long and short-term space flights, participate in scientific experiments, international research and future space-related missions, according to SPA.

The move is part of the Kingdom's aim to allow its citizens take advantage of the promising opportunities available in the space sector globally and to contribute to research that serves humanity, SPA said.

The new program comes under the umbrella of Saudi Vision 2030 and will fall under the National Space Strategy the details of which will be announced in the coming months.

Related Topics

Saudi Citizens Saudi Saudi Arabia Women Event

Recent Stories

Emirates adds another feather in its cap with Gerr ..

Emirates adds another feather in its cap with Gerry the Goose ‘Fly Better’ c ..

8 minutes ago
 EU May Approve New Sanctions Against Russia At Mee ..

EU May Approve New Sanctions Against Russia At Meeting In Prague on October 6-7 ..

14 minutes ago
 Moscow Bans 87 Canadian Citizens From Entering Rus ..

Moscow Bans 87 Canadian Citizens From Entering Russia - Foreign Ministry

14 minutes ago
 Pb govt links performance of officials with comple ..

Pb govt links performance of officials with completion of uplift projects, says ..

14 minutes ago
 Expert warns of flood next year

Expert warns of flood next year

14 minutes ago
 Turkiye to continue efforts for Russia-Ukraine pea ..

Turkiye to continue efforts for Russia-Ukraine peace

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.