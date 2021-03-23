Saudi Companies all set to produce Turkish drones

(@fidahassanain)

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2021) Two Saudi companies will start co-producing a Turkish-made medium-altitude drone.

Drone Karayel-SU under license from the Vestel Savunma.

According to the reports, Intra Defense Technologies and Advanced Electronics Company will produce this new drone.

AEC will work on electronic parts and Vestal will provide essential and critical components of the aircraft, a news agency reported.

Saudi Arabia, according to the reports, was also holding talks to buy unknown batch of Karayel-SU drones.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also confirmed that there was a demand for Turkish armed drones from Saudi Arabia. He just said and did not go into details.

Turkish Defense Analyst Anil Sahin claimed: “This deal dates back to 2017 Dubai Air Show where Saudis wanted to pen both direct purchase and co-production contracts,”.

He stated that co-production program involves building a batch of 40 Karayel-SU aircraft between 2021 and 2025, pointing out that the Turkish drone would be reflagged as Haboob in Saudi Arabia.

Turkish drone Karayel-SU can fly up to 20 hours at an altitude of 18,000 feet or for eight hours with a 120-kilogram payload and can fly at a speed of 60-80 knots at a ranger of up to 150 kilometers.

The drone features a 97-horsepower engine besides two rocket systems. It is equipped with the smart micro munitions MAM-C and MAM-L. Those weapons were both produced by Turkey’s state-controlled missile-maker Roketsan, said the reports.