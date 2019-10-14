RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Saudi companies, including Saudi Aramco oil giant, are interested in technologies of Russia's Transneft oil transportation company, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said.

"Undoubtedly, there is potential for technological cooperation because a number of Transneft's technologies are of interest to Saudi Aramco and a number of other Saudi companies ... We are sure that Transneft will cooperate here in technology, but there might be other opportunities as well," Dmitriev told reporters.

Transneft, headquartered in Moscow, transports 83 percent of of oil extracted in Russia. It operates over 68,000 kilometers (42,253 miles) of trunk pipelines. It was revealed in the protocol of the meeting of the Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission, held in June, that Transneft's subsidiaries and Saudi Aramco were studying cooperation on diagnostic testing of the Saudi company's gas and oil transportation infrastructure.