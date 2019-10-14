UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Companies Interested In Technologies Of Russia's Transneft - Russian Investment Fund

Daniyal Sohail 33 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:40 AM

Saudi Companies Interested in Technologies of Russia's Transneft - Russian Investment Fund

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Saudi companies, including Saudi Aramco oil giant, are interested in technologies of Russia's Transneft oil transportation company, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said.

"Undoubtedly, there is potential for technological cooperation because a number of Transneft's technologies are of interest to Saudi Aramco and a number of other Saudi companies ... We are sure that Transneft will cooperate here in technology, but there might be other opportunities as well," Dmitriev told reporters.

Transneft, headquartered in Moscow, transports 83 percent of of oil extracted in Russia. It operates over 68,000 kilometers (42,253 miles) of trunk pipelines. It was revealed in the protocol of the meeting of the Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission, held in June, that Transneft's subsidiaries and Saudi Aramco were studying cooperation on diagnostic testing of the Saudi company's gas and oil transportation infrastructure.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Company Oil Saudi June Gas

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 October 2019

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

12 hours ago

Winners of Arab Muay Thai Championship 2019 crowne ..

12 hours ago

UAE is one of Russia&#039;s very close and promisi ..

12 hours ago

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.