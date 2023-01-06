UrduPoint.com

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaboration & Investment Opportunities; Meets Punjab IT Minister Dr. Arslan Khalid

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 12:44 PM

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaboration & Investment Opportunities; Meets Punjab IT Minister Dr. Arslan Khalid

A high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia visited PITB Headquarters at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) to explore possibilities of collaboration and investment opportunities in several tech areas in Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023) A high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia visited PITB Headquarters at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) to explore possibilities of collaboration and investment opportunities in several tech areas in Punjab. Another key objective of the visit was to get an overview of how Punjab leverages Information Technology interventions to improve public service delivery.

The Saudi delegation comprised of Saudi startups & VCs including Unifonic, Noon, Salasa, Mozn, Qoyod, [atm], Nana, AZM, Elm, AlGooru, Hala, Salla, Moyasar, Classera, Squadio, Nama Ventures and Merak Capital; senior representatives from Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), Saudi Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) and Saudi Ministry of Investment (MISA).

The Saudi representative from DCO, Abdel Karim Samakie, met Punjab IT Minister Dr. Arslan Khalid to discuss and understand the tech ecosystem of Pakistan, possible avenues of cooperation, talent recruitment and investment opportunities.

DCO is an organization established for the promotion of digital economy and IT at the global level.

Later on, PITB DG IT-Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi briefed the delegation on the major IT initiatives carried and executed by PITB across the province. PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, DG IT-Ops Faisal Yousaf,ADG Adil Iqbal Khan, ADG Waseem Bhatti, ADG Saima Shaikh and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The Saudi delegation also visited Plan9 Tech Incubation Center, where they were acquainted with PITB’s e-Rozgaar and National Freelance Training Program (NFTP). They also engaged with various tech startups and showed keen interest in future collaboration.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Saudi delegation will also participate in the biggest IT Expo "Future Fest 2023" being organized by Ejad Labs in collaboration with PITB. The expo will be held at the Lahore Expo Center from January 6 to January 8.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Punjab Arslan Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Hala January From

Recent Stories

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses l ..

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

30 minutes ago
 FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on ..

FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on social media on Kubra Khan's ..

43 minutes ago
 No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Mi ..

No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack in central Somalia

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.