Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaboration & Investment Opportunities; Meets Punjab IT Minister Dr. Arslan Khalid

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023) A high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia visited PITB Headquarters at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) to explore possibilities of collaboration and investment opportunities in several tech areas in Punjab. Another key objective of the visit was to get an overview of how Punjab leverages Information Technology interventions to improve public service delivery.

The Saudi delegation comprised of Saudi startups & VCs including Unifonic, Noon, Salasa, Mozn, Qoyod, [atm], Nana, AZM, Elm, AlGooru, Hala, Salla, Moyasar, Classera, Squadio, Nama Ventures and Merak Capital; senior representatives from Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), Saudi Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) and Saudi Ministry of Investment (MISA).

The Saudi representative from DCO, Abdel Karim Samakie, met Punjab IT Minister Dr. Arslan Khalid to discuss and understand the tech ecosystem of Pakistan, possible avenues of cooperation, talent recruitment and investment opportunities.

DCO is an organization established for the promotion of digital economy and IT at the global level.

Later on, PITB DG IT-Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi briefed the delegation on the major IT initiatives carried and executed by PITB across the province. PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, DG IT-Ops Faisal Yousaf,ADG Adil Iqbal Khan, ADG Waseem Bhatti, ADG Saima Shaikh and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The Saudi delegation also visited Plan9 Tech Incubation Center, where they were acquainted with PITB’s e-Rozgaar and National Freelance Training Program (NFTP). They also engaged with various tech startups and showed keen interest in future collaboration.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Saudi delegation will also participate in the biggest IT Expo "Future Fest 2023" being organized by Ejad Labs in collaboration with PITB. The expo will be held at the Lahore Expo Center from January 6 to January 8.