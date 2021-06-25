Say Bye-Bye to the Pain Points of Night Selfies and Photography with vivo V21 OIS Super Night Selfie Feature

It is often wondered why selfie lovers and photography enthusiasts are drawn to night photography

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th April, 2021) It is often wondered why selfie lovers and photography enthusiasts are drawn to night photography. What is so fascinating about the night lights and the night sky? For some, night photography invites challenge; manually adjusting the shot with just the right exposure, and white balance to get that perfect photograph is a rewarding experience, especially when it comes out well. For others, it is all about perspective, as photos clicked at night can provide a completely different take on the same scene.

The night scene certainly adds an element of tranquillity to photos, and photographers can experiment to achieve stunning effects otherwise impossible to capture during the day. It is undoubtedly an enthralling craft, but it's not easy to master.

The physiology of our eyes works differently than the camera lens at night. The camera allows the users to see the dark surroundings in a vastly different way as compared to how the naked eye perceives it. Photographing at night allows seeing the night in all its wonderful colours. The cold blue lights sifting from pink clouds, the spellbinding moonlight, and the streetlamp casting a shadow on the sidewalk are not left unnoticed.

The night-time photos transform the mundane into a visual spectacle that is worth capturing with a camera. However, what can be seen with the naked eye is often met with disappointment when trying it capture it with a camera. Especially when you wish to click yourself in that fancy party dress, or with a bunch of friends hanging out in a well-lit market, or maybe you are just in a mood to pamper yourself with selfies under the sky full of stars. Improper lighting, noises in the images and poorly lit pictures often take the joy away.

As a customer-centric brand, vivo well understands the needs of young audiences and hence incorporated Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) in its newly launched V21 smartphone to address the pain points of night selfies. vivo's highly talented team of engineers developed a camera system that delivers life-like images, even in dark surroundings. With the new OIS-enabled camera, clicking steady, sharp, and ultra-clear photos at any point of the day is simply a point-and-shoot affair.

Technically, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) is an industry-leading technology strategically developed to eliminate camera shakes that occur during handheld photography. OIS is a hardware solution in which the inbuilt gyroscope detects the movement of the subject, and the Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) adjusts the camera lens accordingly.

vivo’s newly launched V21 offers a 44MP OIS Super Night Selfie system stunning selfie experience. Most of the industry smartphones fail to capture the intricate details and result in underwhelming, dull, and dark shots for users.

V21 is turning the tables with its night dedicated selfie mode together with OIS support. The camera system of the V21 intelligently senses the amount of light in the frame and automatically adjusts the exposure to capture well-lit and detailed photos, even in the darkest of environments. vivo’s world-class team strategically developed the V21's futuristic camera, which lets users capture the best shots and in the truest form.

The night strolls with friends to explore the cityscapes will now prove to be highly attractive to your online friends and followers. The mesmerizing street lights in contrast with a dark brick wall in the background would make for uniquely dramatic selfies. Now, creative minds would no longer have to search for the right angle and lighting to click good pictures and videos. With V21’s 44MP OIS Super Night Selfie Camera in hand, you become the light of the night! This amazing feature automatically stabilizes the photos, reduces noise, clicks brighter, clearer, and sharper night-time selfies. V21 is not just a smartphone, but a device that holds the power to unleash hidden talent and show the world a unique perspective.

It is true to say that vivo’s intelligent technology unlocks a whole new world of possibilities for selfie lovers and photography enthusiasts. The Selfie Spotlight together with OIS offers an advanced camera that enhances lighting even in dark environments to set up a breath-taking frame filled with magic. The brand has innovatively added two OLED spotlights under the front panel of the selfie camera, which can be turned on while taking photos and recording videos to create a professional studio lighting aura. These lights help to capture faces with utmost clarity at night without making them look unreal and overexposed.

Ever since the launch, vivo V21 has become the talk of the town in terms of its advanced features and design created to enhance the mobile photography experience for modern-day users. The smartphone is also beautifully conceptualized to please the eyes. It has an Ultra Slim AG Design on the backside, which creates a silky-smooth finish.

The radiant colour schemes of the phone take inspiration from nature. A narrow flat frame wraps around the phone, making it look bolder and sleeker. vivo has used a unique transitional technique to connect the frame and the back panel to give out a smooth texture, a luxurious feel, and a strong grip to make it a versatile handset. V21’s smart design is perfect for every mood and game. Its camera design and overall outlook impress on the first look.

V21 is a power-packed smartphone with a stellar design and superior front and rear camera features made to meet the aspirations of today’s fast-evolving generation.