- Home
- Technology
- News
- Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaskers and Gamers Alike
Say Goodbye To Multitasking Issues – The Realme 13+ 5G Is Built For Multitaskers And Gamers Alike
Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 04:46 PM
In a world where speed and seamless performance are non-negotiable, the realme 13+ 5G emerges as a true game-changer
Lahore UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Dec, 2024) In a world where speed and seamless performance are non-negotiable, the realme 13+ 5G emerges as a true game-changer. Launched on November 18, this powerhouse smartphone has shattered sales forecasts, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Designed for consumers seeking a lag-free lifestyle, the realme 13+ 5G’s state-of-the-art processor and gaming capabilities ensure you never miss a beat, all for PKR 89,999.
Endorsed by a Champion
Pakistani cricket Superstar Shaheen Afridi, known for his unmatched speed and precision, endorses the realme 13+ 5G, aligning his winning spirit with the smartphone’s unparalleled performance. This collaboration reinforces the device’s reputation as a true leader in its segment.
Unmatched Performance at an Unbeatable Price
At the heart of the realme 13+ 5G is the Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, which sets a new standard for performance in its price range. With a staggering AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 750,000, this device delivers industry-leading speed and efficiency. Its 26GB of dynamic RAM ensures apps launch instantly and multitasking is effortless, making the realme 13+ 5G the fastest smartphone under PKR 100,000.
For gamers, this means an unparalleled experience. The phone’s GT Mode unleashes peak performance with 90 FPS gaming, while the TÜV SÜD Lag-Free Certification guarantees smooth, uninterrupted play. Whether you’re battling it out in PUBG or enjoying immersive Free Fire sessions, the realme 13+ 5G ensures your gaming experience is lag-free, even during marathon sessions.
Stay Cool Under Pressure
The realme 13+ 5G features a Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System, keeping your device cool no matter how intense the action gets.
This advanced cooling technology reduces core temperatures by up to 19°C, ensuring peak performance for hours without overheating.
Power That Lasts and Charges Fast
With its 5000mAh battery, the realme 13+ 5G supports up to 9 hours of gaming on a single charge. Plus, the 80W Ultra Charge means you can power up to 50% in just 18 minutes. A quick five-minute charge provides up to an hour of gaming, giving you more time to enjoy and less time waiting.
Aesthetic and Functional Excellence
True to realme’s tradition of blending style and function, the Victory Speed Design of the realme 13+ 5G is sleek and slim at just 7.6mm thick. The 120Hz OLED display offers vibrant visuals and a silky-smooth touch experience, complemented by stereo dual speakers for an immersive audiovisual experience.
Raising the Bar Since Launch
Since its release, the realme 13+ 5G has been a hit with consumers and critics alike. Its innovative features have not only redefined performance in the mid-range segment but also cemented its position as a must-have device for tech enthusiasts. The record-breaking sales numbers speak volumes about its popularity and the trust consumers place in realme.
Why Settle for Less?
Whether you’re gaming, multitasking, or capturing memories with the 50MP Sony LYT-600 OIS camera, the realme 13+ 5G delivers an exceptional experience. Its combination of power, innovation, and affordability ensures a lag-free life for all.
The realme 13+ 5G isn’t just a smartphone; it’s a lifestyle upgrade. Endorsed by Shaheen Afridi, this device embodies speed, performance, and winning spirit, making it the perfect companion for those who demand the best.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From Technology
-
Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction App, Web Portal Now O ..2 days ago
-
Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims4 days ago
-
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB developed Case Manage ..7 days ago
-
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!7 days ago
-
Realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The PUBGM realme Number 13 Tournament' as realme 13+5 ..10 days ago
-
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz14 days ago
-
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"15 days ago
-
Realme 13+ Launches the Fastest Processor at PKR 89,999/-; Gets Crowned with TÜV SÜD Hang-Free Cer ..18 days ago
-
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Pakistan18 days ago
-
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Premium and Durable vivo ..18 days ago
-
Realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 Pro and realme 13 Hype – Fans Go Wild!25 days ago
-
Vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and Durability Launched in Pakistan25 days ago