SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file additional documents
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2024 | 05:55 PM
Reports say Musk labels Moraes as an “evil dictator” while Moraes insists that platform must not spread disinformation that threatened democracy
RIO DE JANEIRO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2024) Billionaire Elon Musk-owned social media platform X has taken the first steps towards the potential lifting of the existing ban in Brazil.
The platform named a legal representative in the South American country. However, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has said that the X's suspension would continue until it meets further requirements.
In a decision published on Saturday, the judge said that the X had still "not duly met" all requirements for ending the ban, and gave the company five days to file additional documents.
The high-profile judge has been engaged in a long feud with Musk, as part of his drive to crack down on disinformation in Brazil.
His suspension of X last month came after Musk refused to remove dozens of right-wing accounts accused of spreading fake news, and then failed to name a new legal representative in the country as ordered.
The clash between the Brazilian court and the tech billionaire has morphed into a high-stakes tussle testing the limits of both freedom of expression and corporate responsibility in South America´s largest country.
The social media platform had more than 22 million users in Brazil before the ban.
Moraes also ordered X to pay a fine of at least R$five million ($913,000) for having violated the suspension order on Thursday, when the platform again became accessible following a technical manoeuvre that effectively circumvented the government blockade.
X denied intentionally defying the ban, saying it was the "inadvertent and temporary" consequence of a change of network providers. It later went offline again.
But Moraes said X had intentionally engaged in "malicious, illicit and persistent" efforts to defy Brazilian justice.
In their continuing head-to-head, Musk has accused Moraes of being an "evil dictator," while the magistrate has insisted that X cannot be allowed to disseminate disinformation that might endanger democracy.
The suspension was applauded by Brazil´s political left behind President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, while the rightist opposition and former president Jair Bolsonaro have blasted it as unconstitutional censorship.
Moraes has also frozen the assets of X and Musk's satellite internet operator Starlink — which has been operating in Brazil since 2022, especially in remote communities in the Amazon — to ensure payment of fines imposed on the social network for flouting court orders.
Musk has repeatedly hit out at Moraes in social media posts, calling him an "evil dictator" and dubbing him "Voldemort" after the villain from the famous "Harry Potter" series.
