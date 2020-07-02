Researchers from Russia's Samara University and the United Institute of Informatics of Belarus' National Academy of Sciences will study Earth's ionosphere based on data from nanosatellites and signals from global navigation systems GPS and GLONASS, the Russian university told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Researchers from Russia's Samara University and the United Institute of Informatics of Belarus' National academy of Sciences will study Earth's ionosphere based on data from nanosatellites and signals from global navigation systems GPS and GLONASS, the Russian university told Sputnik.

The ionosphere is the ionized layer of Earth's upper atmosphere. The concentration of particles depends on solar activity. It impacts radio wave propagation and the performance of technical systems.

"It is planned to study wave processes and detect local fluctuations in the electron concentration density, which will expand knowledge about the mechanisms of processes developing in the ionosphere.

This is the first joint project of the scientific communities of Russia and Belarus, which will be implemented at Samara University," professor Igor Belokonov, the head of the interuniversity department of space research, said.

The research will help project possible disruptions in the operation of radio communication systems, correct errors and improve the accuracy of positioning systems on Earth, according to Samara University.

In addition, understanding of the nature of physical processes in the ionosphere opens up opportunities to create new promising information transfer technologies.