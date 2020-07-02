UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scientists Of Russia, Belarus To Study Earth's Ionosphere Using GLONASS - Researcher

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:53 PM

Scientists of Russia, Belarus to Study Earth's Ionosphere Using GLONASS - Researcher

Researchers from Russia's Samara University and the United Institute of Informatics of Belarus' National Academy of Sciences will study Earth's ionosphere based on data from nanosatellites and signals from global navigation systems GPS and GLONASS, the Russian university told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Researchers from Russia's Samara University and the United Institute of Informatics of Belarus' National academy of Sciences will study Earth's ionosphere based on data from nanosatellites and signals from global navigation systems GPS and GLONASS, the Russian university told Sputnik.

The ionosphere is the ionized layer of Earth's upper atmosphere. The concentration of particles depends on solar activity. It impacts radio wave propagation and the performance of technical systems.

"It is planned to study wave processes and detect local fluctuations in the electron concentration density, which will expand knowledge about the mechanisms of processes developing in the ionosphere.

This is the first joint project of the scientific communities of Russia and Belarus, which will be implemented at Samara University," professor Igor Belokonov, the head of the interuniversity department of space research, said.

The research will help project possible disruptions in the operation of radio communication systems, correct errors and improve the accuracy of positioning systems on Earth, according to Samara University.

In addition, understanding of the nature of physical processes in the ionosphere opens up opportunities to create new promising information transfer technologies.

Related Topics

Russia Samara Belarus From

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

2 hours ago

Putin to Quickly Sign Decree on Amendments After C ..

2 minutes ago

Ehsaas disbursed Rs148.994 billion among lockdown ..

2 minutes ago

South Korean Opposition Plans to End Boycott of Ru ..

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 317,600 cuse ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority extents VPN d ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.