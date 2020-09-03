SCO starts 'fiber to home' service in four cities of GB

Special Communication Organisation (SCO) has started 'fiber to home' service in four cities of Gilgit-Baltistan to improve internet and voice services and also provide digital TV facility on consumers choice

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Communication Organisation (SCO) has started 'fiber to home' service in four cities of Gilgit-Baltistan to improve internet and voice services and also provide digital tv facility on consumers choice.

Talking to media, Sector Commander SCO, Col Imran Mansoor Vohra said that SCO has started installation of 65 new BTS towers from Sazin Kohistan to Khunjerab Pass to provide seamless GSM coverage along KKH.

He said 16 community centers were established in different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan to provide high speed free of cost internet to students.

Col Imran said all 2G and 3g towers would be upgraded soon to improve speed of internet.

He invited private cellular companies to join SCO in providing telecommunication services in Gilgit-Baltistan.