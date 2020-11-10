UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'SE Asia's Internet Economy To Pass $100B This Year'

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:58 PM

'SE Asia's internet economy to pass $100B this year'

Southeast Asia's internet economy will hit $105 billion this year amid increased e-commerce activity due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report published on Tuesday

JAKARTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Southeast Asia's internet economy will hit $105 billion this year amid increased e-commerce activity due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report published on Tuesday.

Despite a global economic slowdown, the gross merchandise value of the region's internet economy has remained steady at an estimated $100 billion in 2020 and is expected to exceed $300 billion by 2025, according to the e-Conomy SEA 2020 report by Google, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, and business consultants Bain & Company.

The report covers the largest economies in the Southeast Asia region -- Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines.

It said e-commerce usage surged 63% this year to reach $62 billion, while travel businesses suffered significant challenges and contracted 58% to $14 billion.

Digital financial services have also seen a significant rise, with the average proportion of cash transactions declining from 48% of the total before the pandemic to 37%, the report said.

Singapore's internet economy contracted 24% to $9 billion as the pandemic strangled the travel sector, while Vietnam and Indonesia continued to rise at double-digit rates, according to the report.

With an 11% surge in online users, the region's online economy is expected to triple to $309 billion in gross merchandise value (GNV) by 2025, it added.

Related Topics

Internet Google Business Company Singapore Indonesia Philippines Malaysia Vietnam 2020 From Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Total VAT revenues amount to AED11.6bn from Januar ..

1 minute ago

Jebel Ali Port, Jafza see steady growth in constru ..

1 minute ago

PM calls for global coordinated efforts to combat ..

4 minutes ago

PITB and South Punjab Secretariat sign MoU for e-F ..

9 minutes ago

Gaming, Streaming services and Restaurant vouchers ..

14 minutes ago

Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in different lo ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.