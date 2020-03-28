Second batch of donations from Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation Arrives in Karachi to Help Fight Against COVID-19

The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation today announced that the second batch of shipment of donated medical supplies, including testing kits and other medical equipment, arrived in Pakistan.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th March, 2020) The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation today announced that the second batch of shipment of donated medical supplies, including testing kits and other medical equipment, arrived in Pakistan. This is in addition to previous batch, which landed in Pakistan on 25th March.

The National Disaster Management Authority, Government of Pakistan will transport and distribute the supplies throughout the country.

The shipment is part of the donation of medical supplies to 10 Asian countries announced on March 21. Collectively, the nations will receive a total of 1.8 million masks; kits for testing 210,000 people, 36,000 pieces of protective clothing, as well as essential medical equipment such as ventilators and forehead thermometers.

This donation is among a number of aid initiatives from the Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation to support the areas of the world most affected by the Covid-19 crisis, sourcing and delivering various types of medical supplies to Asia, United States, Africa, Italy, Belgium, France, Slovenia, Spain and Latin America.

