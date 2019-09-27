UrduPoint.com
Second Launch Complex For Soyuz-2 At Plesetsk To Beсome Operational In Late 2019 - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

Second Launch Complex for Soyuz-2 at Plesetsk to Beсome Operational in Late 2019 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The second launch complex at the Plesetsk space center for launches of Soyuz-2 carrier rockets will become operational at the end of 2019, local media reported on Thursday.

The tests of the launch complex have been completed, Pomorie State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company said in a video published on its YouTube channel.

In February, the deputy chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Igor Morozov, said that the works on the second launch complex would be completed in 2019.

