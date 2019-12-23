UrduPoint.com
Second Test Launch Of Russia's Angara Heavy Lift Rocket Delayed To 2020 - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 50 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 05:06 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The second test launch of Russia's Angara super-heavy lift rocket has been postponed from 2019 to the next year, the State Space Corporation Roscosmos said on Monday.

"The launch resumption is planned for 2020," Roscosmos told reporters.

Meanwhile, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin has said that the launch could be held somewhat around the New Year, and the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center has said that the launch could be held before the New Year.

The previous launch was held in 2014.

The environment-friendly Angara is expected to fully replace the Proton heavy-class carriers by 2024.

