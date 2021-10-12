UrduPoint.com

See Beyond With Infinix Zero X Series, Now Available For Pre-orders

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:41 AM

See beyond with Infinix Zero X series, now available for pre-orders

Pre-order Infinix Zero X Pro and starting from Rs 32,999 with free gift of iRocker earbuds!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021) Placing the power of the latest in smartphone technology in the consumers’ hands, Infinix has announced the pre-orders of the next-generation Zero X Pro and Zero X Neo. Available for the smartphone enthusiasts and lovers of the innovative smartphone tech, the new Zero X series available for pre-orders from the 11th of October, starting from Rs. 32,999 with an exclusive gift on XPark.

Opening a new world of tech-enabled sharing and communication, designed to elevate the everyday living of customers, the new devices come dotted with new features keeping the brand DNA centralized. Much evolved from its predecessors and all other existing smartphones that have seen the light of the day, Zero X series is revolutionary, to say the least. From the next level camera and new experience of the AMOLED display to the attractive design features that make each offering of this series stand out, Zero reimagines the smartphone experience like never before.

Infinix Zero X Pro is a complete power pack solution with 108 MP camera, a 60X periscopic zoom, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

The special Moon Photography Mode along with 60X Periscopic Zoom can easily capture the moon with accuracy. Moreover, the dual flash of 16MP front camera will help elevate your selfies even in low light.

The Zero X Neo comes with 48 MP main camera and a 16 MP front camera. It combines a stylish, thin and lightweight design with an ultimate high performance of MediaTek Helio G95 to provide better and improved overall performance.

Zero X Pro and X Neo comes with exquisite colour options including Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown and Bahamas Blue. Infinix aims to deliver a bespoke device with out of the box features to meet the customer’s expectation. With a plethora of features, these stellar devices are not to be missed.

Hurry-up and pre-order Zero X series today on Xpark also get a chance to win exciting gifts by participating in the Spin and Win lucky draw.

Related Topics

World Technology Bahamas October Silver All From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Love

Recent Stories

Get your realme C21Y on Daraz Exclusively for PKR ..

Get your realme C21Y on Daraz Exclusively for PKR 20,999/- Before the Flash Sale ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National Day

11 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE is reaching for Venus

Local Press: UAE is reaching for Venus

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yem ..

UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yemeni officials

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 238.26 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 238.26 million

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.