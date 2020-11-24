UrduPoint.com
Selection Of Cyber Scouts Completed: Official

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:51 PM

Chief Technology Officer, Pakistan Cyber Security of Pakistan, Muhammad Asad-ur-Rahman has said that process of selection of cyber scouts had been completed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Technology Officer, Pakistan Cyber Security of Pakistan, Muhammad Asad-ur-Rahman has said that process of selection of cyber scouts had been completed.

According to a press release issued here, he said that to control cyber crimes and promote cyber safety, Cyber Security of Pakistan initiated selection of cyber scouts.

He said his institution received hundreds of applications from around the country for attending professional training as cyber scouts.

He said that Cyber Security of Pakistan selected cyber scouts from several departments and organizations who would work to control cyber crimes.

He added the selected cyber scouts would be provided with professional training for safety of social media accounts, to stop online data theft, hacking and other cyber related skills.

