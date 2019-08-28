Senate body for strict action again spreading of fake news on social media

The Senate's Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Wednesday called for strict action against spreading of fake news on social media and perpetrators of cyber crime

While taking up a complaint lodged by the committee chairperson, Senator Rubina Khalid, regarding fake news on social media about recovery of huge quantity of gold from her house, the committee's convenor Senator Kulsoom Parveen called for taking the elements involved in maligning Senator Rubina Khalid to task. Giving public punishment to such offenders was mandatory as otherwise no one would be safe from cyber bullying and negative propaganda, she added.

Representatives of the National Response Centre for Cyber Crime (NR3C) informed the committee that the social media accounts of persons involved in the campaign against Senator Rubina Khalid had been verified and all necessary measures were being taken to punish them.

They said the Twitter and Facebook administrations had been approached with the details of accounts involved in cyber bullying and fake propaganda, and their replies were awaited.

The committee also took strict notice of the discrepancies observed in the allocation of provincial jobs quota by the Ministry of Information Technology and the real position of appointments from respective provinces.

Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi observed that Balochistan had been allocated some 319 posts while the data provided by the ministry showed only 200 appointees, who belonged to the province. Similarly, there were only 66 officials who belonged to Sindh against total allocation of 904 posts, he added.

The Establishment Division representatives were summoned in the next meeting with details of officers of grade 17-22 and their assignments.

Senator Mir Kabeer stressed the need to review the services of telecommunication provider in Zardad District Kech, Balochistan for which the committee recommended to summon USF in its next meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Kalsoom Parveen and attended by senatora Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi and Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, and senior officers from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and, FIA Cybercrime Centre.