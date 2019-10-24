Senate body visits NTC headquarters

UrduPoint.com
Thu 24th October 2019

Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Thursday visited National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) headquarters here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Thursday visited National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) headquarters here.

Managing Director NTC, Brig.

(R) Viqar Rashid Khan briefed the committee members about Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Services, being offered by the corporation, said a press release.

The delegation was also informed about NTC network coverage and cyber security platform besides the establishment of an international standard National Data Centre with its own funds.

The committee appreciated the initiatives and performance of NTC and told the Ministry of IT to perform its role to further the growth and performance of the corporation.

