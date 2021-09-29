UrduPoint.com

Senior Russian Lawmaker Says YouTube Ban On Election Criticism Should Apply To All Nations

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

Senior Russian Lawmaker Says YouTube Ban on Election Criticism Should Apply to All Nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The Russian lower chamber's chairman, Viacheslav Volodin, qualified as discriminatory YouTube's ban on criticism of only the US and the German elections, stressing this should apply to all the countries and also calling for discussing IT companies' influence on election campaigns within international bodies.

"Recently, changes in the regulations are actively being discussed, as the management of the international company made a civilized decision that election results should not be criticized and thrown into question. However, for some reason, an extremely important peculiarity is not taken into account: these rules apply to only two countries, the United States and Germany. What is this, if not double standards and an open disregard to all the other countries and their national legislation?" Volodin wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

The senior lawmaker called on the Russian lower chamber's committee for foreign interference to study the situation and discuss it with YouTube representatives.

"Why does not the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe ask such questions? After all, the list of countries in whose affairs it is not possible to interfere does not include France, the United Kingdom, Italy and any other European nation besides Germany. Are they OK with such discrimination? This is wrong ... This issue should also be discussed within the United Nations," Volodin continued.

The high-ranking official emphasized that all the international IT companies should be banned from interfering in elections in any country.

Related Topics

Election Assembly United Nations Russia Europe France German Company Germany Italy United Kingdom United States Chamber YouTube All From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 52 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 52 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

1 minute ago
 PCB CEO Wasim Khan resigns from post

PCB CEO Wasim Khan resigns from post

22 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 232.77 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 232.77 million

51 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets architect Frank ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets architect Frank Gehry, visits Guggenheim Abu ..

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th September 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.