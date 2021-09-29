Senior Russian Lawmaker Says YouTube Ban on Election Criticism Should Apply to All Nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The Russian lower chamber's chairman, Viacheslav Volodin, qualified as discriminatory YouTube's ban on criticism of only the US and the German elections, stressing this should apply to all the countries and also calling for discussing IT companies' influence on election campaigns within international bodies.

"Recently, changes in the regulations are actively being discussed, as the management of the international company made a civilized decision that election results should not be criticized and thrown into question. However, for some reason, an extremely important peculiarity is not taken into account: these rules apply to only two countries, the United States and Germany. What is this, if not double standards and an open disregard to all the other countries and their national legislation?" Volodin wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

The senior lawmaker called on the Russian lower chamber's committee for foreign interference to study the situation and discuss it with YouTube representatives.

"Why does not the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe ask such questions? After all, the list of countries in whose affairs it is not possible to interfere does not include France, the United Kingdom, Italy and any other European nation besides Germany. Are they OK with such discrimination? This is wrong ... This issue should also be discussed within the United Nations," Volodin continued.

The high-ranking official emphasized that all the international IT companies should be banned from interfering in elections in any country.