Open Menu

Seoul Believes Debris Of N. Korea's Military Satellite Has 'No Military Utility' - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published July 05, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Seoul Believes Debris of N. Korea's Military Satellite Has 'No Military Utility' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) believes the extracted wreckage of North Korea's military satellite, which Pyongyang attempted to launch in late May, had "no military utility," the Yonhap news agency reported Wednesday, citing the military.

The JCS said the military raised several key parts of the satellite and the rocket during the operation that was launched on May 31, the day the rocket with the satellite crashed, and ended earlier on Wednesday, the media reported. After analyzing the wreckage in cooperation with US experts, the South Korean military concluded that the salvaged derbies of the satellite had "no military utility.

"

In mid-June, the South Korean military recovered what was believed to be a part of the rocket's second stage. The military had expressed hope that the discovery could help shed light on the state of North Korea's long-range missile development program.

On May 31, North Korea unsuccessfully launched the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket. After the separation of the first stage, the engine of the second stage failed to ignite, causing the rocket to lose thrust and fall into the Yellow Sea, North Korea's space agency said.

Related Topics

Pyongyang South Korea North Korea May Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

10 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

11 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

11 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

11 hours ago
Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

11 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

11 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

11 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

11 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

11 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

11 hours ago

More Stories From Technology