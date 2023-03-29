UrduPoint.com

Seoul Introduces AI Technology To Monitor Digital Sex Crimes - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published March 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Seoul Introduces AI Technology to Monitor Digital Sex Crimes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Seoul has introduced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect and monitor digital sex crimes round the clock, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Wednesday, citing authorities.

The city's center for combating digital sex crimes unveiled an AI-based monitoring system developed by the Seoul Institute of Technology that automatically searches for and deletes sexually exploitative videos on social media and prevents them from spreading further, the report said.

The system's deep learning technology can quickly track down all sexually exploitative videos on social media by analyzing acoustic, visual and textual data, replacing manual monitoring by humans, which helps reduce stress for victims by having a computer system, rather than humans, analyze explicit videos involving them, authorities said.

The system significantly reduces the time it takes to complete such a task from two hours to three minutes, and its accuracy and speed will increase even more as the data accumulates, the report added.

This is the first time South Korea has used AI technology to combat digital sex crimes.

In its year-long operation so far, the center has reportedly helped 402 victims of digital sex crimes, with more than half of them in their teens and 20s.

Related Topics

Technology Social Media Seoul South Korea North Korea All From

Recent Stories

realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

11 minutes ago
 Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: PM

41 minutes ago
 Government Financial Policy Coordination Council h ..

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council holds its first meeting for 202 ..

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in Punjab, KPK elections

3 hours ago
 17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase o ..

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase of Polio drive

4 hours ago
 NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elec ..

NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.